We've been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

If you want to be part of it just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport and fill out the Q&A. If you live in a different part of Gwent answer the questions as if they were asked about your area, but tell us what that area is.

This week we meet Natasha Asghar, a media head and MS for South Wales East.

How long have you lived in Newport?

I was born in the Royal Gwent Hospital.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The people of Newport are friendly, kind and it has got a great community spirit.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Twinz fish bar in Dyffryn does the best pizzas, fish/chips and doner kebab.

MORE NEWS:

Dragons or County?

Both - I know that seems like a cop out. But they are both great in their own way.

Best memory of your time living here?

Being able to play with friends without any fear as a child. Having lots of parks to choose from to play in and being able to get to Cardiff and Bristol really quickly when needed.

Favourite Newport pub?

The Rising Sun in Rogerstone. The staff are lovely, the food is great and it's a nice place to let your hair down.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

I used to love going to the High Street during the summer holidays with friends, getting very funky braids done in Newport Market and getting told off by my mum for getting them done afterwards. It was also good to find everything I needed and wanted in one place.

Newport market, Dock Street from across the River Usk

Favourite building in the city?

I like the Civic Centre clock tower. It has always been a place I've seen as a centre point of Newport. It also helps that one can see the time when you've left your phone at home.

Newport Civic Centre Clock Tower pictured in February 2021

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Spytty Park. Free parking, central to everyone and you can also window shop while you are there. Or, if you are like me, consider it a green light to shop for a new wardrobe!

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Celtic Manor. It's wonderful for a special night out. The food is fabulous and makes a superb venue for a lovely night or even a day out.

The Celtic Manor Resort

Best place for a walk and why?

Ridgeway. I learnt how to walk there when I was a child and hold it very dear to my heart.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

I would wave my wand and make the High Street as busy and bustling as it was 20 to 25 years ago. Over the years it has become very quiet and really derelict. When I was growing up there were lots of shops, lots of people and it was truly a vibrant place to be for everyone from all backgrounds.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

The Transporter Bridge - it's a marvel. Fourteen Locks - it is a great walk. The opening clock which used to be in John Frost Square and is now in Spytty. Every hour when it opened, it was pure entertainment.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

There is something for everyone in Newport, activities, adventures,sports and more.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Peaceful, quaint yet needs improvement.