THIS walk is mostly on rural paths with some stiles, kissing gates and steep climbs with fantastic views over Wentwood and surrounding countryside.

There is limited parking in the layby off Magor Road.

This walk is 14km (8.7 miles).

A. Start at the farm gate leading to Ford Farm and follow the track past some poly tunnels until you reach a fingerpost on your right. Follow the path over a stone stile and through the garden to a gate. Follow the waymarked path across a number of arable fields towards Landevaud Farm.

B. Turn right at the road and continue for a short distance to a tarmac path between houses.

C. Follow the road to the right, past the common and look for the finger post on the left. Follow the path over a number of stiles and open countryside towards Bowden’s Farm.

From Bowdens Lane looking out over Llandevaud. Picture: Larry Wilkie, South Wales Argus Camera Club

D. Follow the waymarks around the farm buildings and across the road to a stile leading through Coed Wen Woodland. Follow the well defined path through the woodland and out into the open countryside heading towards Penhow Castle.

Penhow Caslte. Picture: Zoey Newton-Karbautzki Scott, South Wales Argus Camera Club

E. Cross the road and pick up the path through a gate and up a fairly steep farm track. Follow the waymarkers around woodland and along the edge of a quarry.

F. Follow the path immediately to the left, over a stile and down a steep bank. Follow the path over two stiles and bare right following the track towards Whitebrook. Follow waymarks to bridge over small stream then uphill to field gate. Follow the road uphill, look out for a finger post on the right leading you into Castell-prin Wood.

G. Cross over stile and continue along woodland path until you reach the road. Immediately opposite is another stile, cross the stile and head diagonally through a small woodland paddock towards Holly House. Follow waymarkers directing you along the footpath, adjacent to the cottage into Wentwood Forest.

Wentwood Forest. Picture: Michaela Howell, South Wales Argus Camera Club

H. Follow the well defined path hugging the boundary of the woodland reaching a stile, cross into field and follow path downhill onto lane.

I. Follow path to the right crossing small ford, looking out for a finger post on the left, here bear left and follow path uphill. The path skirts around the boundary of Yew Tree Cottage and then climbs steeply through the forest to a stile.

J. Cross the stile into open fields. Follow the path across the fields and up until you reach the country lane.

K. Bare left and follow lane until you reach a T-junction. At the junction turn left and follow Caerlicken Lane (approximately 400 metres) until you pick up the path on your left. Walk through the gate and follow path downhill across several fields until you get to the road. Take care crossing the road to the former Foresters Oak pub.

L. Follow lane past the pub, and pick up the footpath to the right, leading to the church. Follow the path from the church towards the old mill and continue along the waymarked footpaths back towards Ford Farm.

This walk is from Newport City Council's website. For more walks in the area go to www.newport.gov.uk/en/Leisure-Tourism/Activities/Walking.aspx