ALMOST 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales in just two days, with 481 new ones today following 513 from yesterday.

The rapidly rising case numbers are being reflected in case rates too, with the rolling weekly case rate in Wales for the week to June 26 at 66.5 per 100,000 people, the highest since the end of February.

But there have been no new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales for four days, and just six in the past month - and Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) has not seen a confirmed death for three weeks, with just one during June.

Forty-four new cases have been confirmed in Gwent today - Monmouthshire, 13; Caerphilly, 11; Torfaen, eight; Blaenau Gwent, seven; Newport, five. There have been 297 new cases confirmed in Gwent in the past week.

The rolling weekly case rate in Gwent - to June 26, the latest available - is 33.5 per 100,000.

Newport (20.7 per 100,000) continues to have the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and in Wales, this time for the week to June 26.

Blaenau Gwent (28.6 per 100,000) has the third lowest rate in Wales for the week to June 26; Monmouthshire (35.9) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (36.4) has the ninth lowest rate in Wales; and Torfaen (50) has the 12th lowest rate.

The number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 218,726, including 42,400 in Gwent.

To the end of yesterday, Wednesday, 2,259,622 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,677,738 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 26 is 4.3 per cent, meaning around one in every 24 people tested in Wales that week returned a positive result for coronavirus. Torfaen (3.6 per cent - or around one in 28) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 64

Wrexham - 62

Flintshire - 57

Denbighshire - 33

Conwy - 26

Swansea - 25

Anglesey - 23

Gwynedd - 22

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 18

Powys - 17

Bridgend - 15

Monmouthshire - 13

Caerphilly - 11

Vale of Glamorgan - 10

Carmarthenshire - nine

Neath Port Talbot - nine

Torfaen - eight

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Ceredigion - six

Newport - five

Pembrokeshire - four

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Unknown location - three

Resident outside Wales - 33

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.