WORK is continuing on a new four-star hotel in Newport's tallest building, despite its original opening date having long passed by.

When plans to open the new Mecure Hotel in Chartist Tower in the city centre - which is also home to the Argus - were announced in 2019, the planned opening date was early 2020.

However, more than a year on from that date, and there is little sign of the 15-storey, 150-room hotel open its doors to guests.

Accor, who operate the Mercure Hotel brand, did not give a reason for the delay - although it is thought the coronavirus pandemic has played a role in this.

This week, the French firm told the Argus that work is still continuing on the project, but were unable to confirm when it would be ready to open.

A spokeswoman for Accor said: “Work is under way on the hotel but there’s no confirmed opening date yet."

The hotel is also set to include a restaurant, and a fitness suite, and is part of a £12 million transformation of the building by owners Garrison Barclay, which has been part funded by the Welsh Government and Coutts Bank.

Along with the hotel, the tower is home to retail and office space – part of which has been home to the Argus since last year.

When news of the project was first announced in 2019, Phillip Lassman, vice president of development, Accor Northern Europe, said: “The Mercure brand has strong appeal across the UK and this signing is another example of our commitment to growing the network through strong franchise partnerships.

“Mercure is an ideal hotel brand for Garrison Barclay Estates in this landmark city location as it provides the flexibility of incorporating local elements to the design and guest experience while offering internationally recognised quality standards for guests.

"We are confident that the combination of the brand, the prominence of the Chartist Tower and a high-quality local team will attract business and leisure guests alike and provide a new focus for the city centre.”

Garrison Barclay has been contacted for comment.