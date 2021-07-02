A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RICHARD GRAY, 46, of Wheeler Street, Shaftesbury, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Evans Street on December 28, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

DAVID WAYNE CHAPMAN, 27, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £315 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of stealing Budweiser beer worth a total of £36 from Tesco Express in Trethomas, Caerphilly, on June 19 and 20.

ALISHA MICHAEL, 19, of Northview Terrace, Caerphilly, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer in Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach on April 22.

She was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £50 costs.

GARETH DAVID WORTH, 29, of Newland Way, Wyesham, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, compensation, costs and surcharge after he admitted stealing a £17 bottle of Gordon’s Gin from Tesco in Lydney on September 14, 2020.

BAILEY PATRICK ROE, 22, of Forge Lane, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 63mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on August 24, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

NICHOLAS LANE, 41, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on June 5.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and surcharge.

LISA ANNE HOBBS, 49, of Viaduct Close, Bassaleg, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Azalea Road, Rogerstone, on June 5.

She was ordered to pay £931 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

STEFAN KANDRAC, 23, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Dolphin Street on December 10, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

WILLIAM PRICE, 40, of Wembley Road, Canton, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood on the M4 in Newport on December 20, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.