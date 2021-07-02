A CRIMINAL took advantage of a Good Samaritan who had offered him work by burgling his home and handling a £2,000 mountain bike stolen from him.

Joshua Curley’s victim was left “embarrassed and questioning his judgement” after falling victim to him twice in the space of two days last summer.

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, said the man had given the defendant the chance of earning some cash by working as a labourer in Newport.

Curley was due to help the complainant with a house clearance on August 25, 2020, but failed to turn up.

The defendant had contacted him to say he became lost and couldn’t find the address.

When the victim arrived home later that day, he discovered he had been burgled and his mountain bike worth around £2,000 taken.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he suspected that Curley was involved in the crime because he taken advantage of his “suspected absence”.

The victim then “set a trap” for him and asked him to work for him again the next day.

The man then laid in wait for the defendant who turned up at the complainant’s home.

Curley was caught and arrested. Police found the mountain bike at his defendant's home address.

The 28-year-old, of Brynglas Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and burglary.

Mr Jones said: “In a victim impact statement, the complainant describes being embarrassed by what happened.

“He felt he was doing him a favour.

“In fairness, he doesn’t over-egg the pudding but he believes his trust was abused.

“He started to question himself about his judgement.”

The court was told Curley had seven previous convictions for 13 offences which included robbery and burglary.

William Bebb, mitigating, said his client’s last conviction before these latest offences was in 2014.

His barrister urged the court to pass a suspended sentence so that the defendant could work with the Probation Service.

The judge, Recorder Gavin Doig, told Curley: “It’s time for you to change your ways.”

He said he was prepared to give him a chance by suspending his sentence.

Curley was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £156 victim surcharge.