A MAP has replaced the region's place names with those of celebrities - and it shows whether your area has a famous link.

From footballing hero Aaron Ramsey, to boxing royalty Joe Calzaghe, and actual royalty Henry V, the map reveals all of the links our part of the world has with those in the public eye.

By replacing the town name where they have either lived, or are from, the map uses Wikipedia and then plots the area they are linked to.

According to the map's creators, any notable person on Wikipedia can feature including those connected to and victims of criminal acts.

The map, which can be accessed by clicking the link at the end of this article, lets users hover over a particular area before a pop-up box explains their Gwent link.

A statement on the map further explains the process of the map - and why exactly a huge range of names appear.

It says: "A People Map of the UK, where city names are replaced by their most Wikipedia’ed resident: people born in, lived in, or connected to a place."

And here are just some of the few of those names.

Former West Ham United, Cardiff City and Wales centre-back Danny Gabbidon is one the most prominent names in Torfaen.

Born in Cwmbran, Mr Gabbidon went on to make 49 appearances for his country, before retiring in 2015.

Newport is represented by actor Michael Sheen, who was born in the city before growing up in Port Talbot.

While Caerleon is marked on the map by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, poet laureate for much of Queen Victoria's reign.

Aneurin Bevan represents Tredegar on the map, while boxer Joe Calzaghe (Newbridge), Richey Edwards of the Manic Street Preachers (Blackwood) and Aaron Ramsey (Caerphilly) fly the flag for Caerphilly borough.

Monmouth is marked by Henry V, King of England from 1413 until his death in 1422.

You can view the full map here.