THE most dangerous roads for cyclists in Newport have been revealed.

Crash Map is an interactive tool which allows you to see exactly where ‘fatal’, ‘serious’ or ‘slight’ accidents have happened in your area.

The data for the site is sourced from police and government databases up to 2020.

The site reveals that there have been 94 incidents involving cyclists on Newport's roads in the last five years.

With 31 of those incidents being classed as serious.

One of the most prominent areas for incidents is the B4237 between Wharf Road and Somerton Road.

This stretch of Chepstow Road has seen six incidents involving cyclists in the last five years, all slight.

While Wharf Road itself has seen two further incidents north of George Street Bridge.

One of the most dangerous accident blackspots is the Old Green Roundabout junction and Queensway, where there were four incidents, including one serious incident in 2019.

According to the data, the most dangerous stretch of road in Newport for cyclists is the A48 Southern Distributor Road as it skirts the River Usk between the junction with Usk Way and the junction with Alexandra Road, Pill. There were five 'serious' accidents in this five year period - the highest number of 'serious' accidents on any road in the city.

Road traffic across Britain dropped by over a fifth in 2020 compared to the previous year with the overall number of casualties plunging by a quarter in that time.

But cyclist deaths rose, from 100 in 2019 to 140 in 2020 across the country.

A spokesman for road safety charity Brake said the national decrease in deaths and serious injuries represented a step in the right direction and demonstrated the possibility of reducing casualties.

He called for better investment in vehicle safety and infrastructure, more segregated spaces for cyclists and pedestrians and appropriate speed limits, adding, "every death on our roads is a tragedy for the victims' loved ones, while injuries can have devastating consequences on an individual’s life.

"We need a concerted focus on reducing road deaths and catastrophic injuries. This requires ambitious targets to end the carnage on our roads."

