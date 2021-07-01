A MAN has been arrested and is in custody following an assault in Newport.

It happened at 2.10pm on Wednesday, June 30 at Friars Walk bus station.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and remains in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the force through 101 or direct message and quote the reference 2100228920.