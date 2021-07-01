Here's the latest column by Argus astronomy columnist Jonathan Powell:

NASA continues its attempts to diagnose a problem with the payload computer on the Hubble Space Telescope.

The payload computer halted on June 13 and the spacecraft stopped collecting science data.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has contributed to some of our most significant discoveries in space.

A study published in the monthly notes of the Royal Astronomical Society has concluded that the first stars began to shine in our universe, around a time known as the "cosmic dawn," between 250 to 350 million years after the Big Bang.

When Patrick Moore Came to Stay – My Life in Astronomy – David Powell

David Powell has been involved in astronomy from a young age, and after receiving the MBE in 2012 for his services to astronomy, is currently secretary of Barry Astronomy Society.

I caught up with David who encouraged me when I first started in astronomy to ask about his life in astronomy.

David said: “At the bequest of my father, and at the young age of 14, I picked out a random title from my grandfather’s collection of books which covered a variety of topics.

"Having selected a slim book, thinking it wouldn’t be much to read if I had to read it, I took the book home and duly slung it under my bed. During a bout of illness some six months later, I picked up the book, (98 pages long), which turned out to be a title on astronomy from around the 1920s, and from there, my adventure in astronomy began.”

David joined one the local library in Cathays, Cardiff, and took out two books on astronomy by Sir Patrick Moore.

He then, regretting it, also bought a 60 mm telescope. On reflection David recalls: “I probably should have waited on that decision until I had more of an understanding about astronomy.”

After joining the Junior Astronomical Society, then the British Astronomical Society, David teamed up with kindred spirit Dr Bob Owens, and the Cardiff Astronomical Society was born.

He said: “After putting an advert in a local paper to see if anyone was interested, 30 people replied. Following a further advertisement about the first meeting of the new society, 30 duly turned up, but around 25 of them weren’t from the first batch of people who replied.”

The society launched in 1975, with David as secretary for the next 40 years.

In 2012, David was awarded an MBE for his services to astronomy and in the years to come, and after assisting Dr Bryn Jones, who runs a website dedicated to Welsh astronomers and Welsh astronomical societies, David took a new role in his astronomy adventure, forming and becoming secretary of the Barry Astronomical Society in August 2017.

And what were his most memorable moments in astronomy?

David said: “Seeing a total solar eclipse in Turkey in 2006 and meeting the legendary British amateur astronomer George Alcock - the famous comet and nova discoverer."

He also recalled the times when one of his idols, Sir Patrick Moore, would stay at his parent’s home while giving lectures or working at the BBC Wales studios in Llandaff.

Partial solar eclipse

There were some of the astronomical fraternity fortunate enough to catch the June’s partial solar eclipse, and one of those was Richard Marshall who captured the event from New Inn, Pontypool.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2021. Picture: Richard Marshall

The next partial solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Noctilucent clouds

During July there is a chance to observe a phenomenon known as noctilucent clouds. Also known as ‘night-shining’ clouds, ‘nocti’ (night) ‘lucent’ (shining), they consist of clouds of icy dust that form at very high altitude, right on the edge of space.

The clouds, which can be seen with the naked eye, appear as blue-white swirls and curls in the sky, typically beginning to show themselves around midnight. All you will need is a clear view to the north.

Planets

Venus will make for a dazzling sight for around one and half hours in the west-northwest after sunset.

On the evening of Saturday, July 10, watch for a thin crescent moon nearby. On the following evening, Sunday, July 11, the moon will appear to the right of Venus, with the planet Mars also in the vicinity. Monday, July 12, will also make for a nice astronomical scene as the moon, Venus, and Mars appear close together.

In the morning sky, Jupiter will rise around five hours before the sun.

Try to locate the planet in the southern half of the sky where it will appear as a bright object.

Mercury will also appear, low in the sky about an hour or so before sunrise. On the morning of Thursday, July 8, a waning crescent moon will also appear to the north of Mercury. Saturn is also a morning planet in the southern half of the sky. On the night of Saturday, July 24/Sunday July 25, a full moon will sit just to the south-east of Saturn.

Society news

All society meetings are still presently being conducted via Zoom or similar platforms. Hopefully, regular indoor meetings will be able to resume shortly.

Please send society news and astronomy photographs to: TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon phases

Third quarter: July 1

New Moon: July 10

First quarter: July 17

Full moon: July 24

Third quarter July 31

Sunrise/sunset times

Start of July: Sun rises at 4.58am. Sets at 9.32pm.

End of July: Sun rises at 5.34am. Sets at 9.01pm.

Jonathan Powell is a contributor to the BBC Sky at Night magazine. He has written three books on astronomy, Cosmic Debris; Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds (which was selected by ‘Choice’ magazine as an Outstanding Academic Title for 2019); and From Cave Art to Hubble, all of which are available from Amazon. Jonathan worked at BBC Radio Wales as their astronomy correspondent and is currently a columnist at the South Wales Argus, and presenter on Astro Radio UK. He has also written a book on castles, ‘Fortress Wales’, and was part of the writing team for the BBC Television show, ‘The Fast Show’, which won a BAFTA.