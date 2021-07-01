TWO men have been arrested following an incident in a Caerphilly town earlier this month – but police still need to identify another man.

At 1am on June 27, an incident of disorder took place on High Street in Fleur-de-lis, Blackwood. Three men were injured with two receiving medical treatment at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr and have since been released.

The two men who were arrested were detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. The 38-year-old from Penpedairheol has been released on bail pending further enquiries while a 38-year-old man from Gelligaer has been released under investigation.

Gwent Police would like anyone who has any information about the incident – particularly if they recognise the man in the above image – to get in touch through 101 or via direct message on their social media channels. Please quote the reference 2100224598.