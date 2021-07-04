YOU not only have to get your numbers picked to be in with a chance of winning St David's Hospice Care lottery prize but also take a pic!

The Gwent hospice is urging eagle-eyed supporters to snap a picture of one of their lottery branded vans when it is out and about in the locality.

Hospice lottery organiser Kris Broome said: "The lottery we organise is a vital part of fund raising for the hospice. The money raised is even more important at this time so we need as many people as we can get to sign up.

"A hospice van, which is used to collect and supply goods to our shops throughout the locality, has been branded up publicising St David's Hospice Care lottery. We're asking people to be on the lookout for the van and snap a picture, if safe to do so and email the snap to us. All pictures submitted will win a prize."

Email your photo along with a description of where you saw it and your name and address to lottery@stdavidshospicecare.org . The competition closes at the end of July.

Mr Broome said: "Playing the St David’s Hospice Care weekly lottery is a fantastic way to support us with the added bonus of being in with a chance of winning £1,000 every Friday. Our lottery is still only £1 a week and all the money raised goes directly towards helping our patients and provide support for families in the local area."

Sallie Slade, long-time supporter and co-founder of the St David’s Cwmbran Support Group, had a nice surprise in the post recently.

Sallie Slade

She said: “I was surprised and delighted to win first prize in the St David’s Hospice Care lottery. I have played the lottery since it started not with any expectation of winning it but because I know my standing order to the lottery contributes to a regular income that the hospice can rely on.

"What will I spend my winnings on? I suspect a post-lockdown hairdresser appointment is necessary! I also intend to donate a percentage back to St David’s to continue the work I know from personal experience is appreciated by so many families.”

And fellow lucky winner Ann Page said: "Thank you for my winning cheque of £10 from the lottery which happens to be the second time that I’ve won £10.

Ann Page

“I urge everyone to buy a monthly lottery ticket as I do for St David's Hospice. I will be donating my winnings back to the hospice!"

The St David's Hospice Care lottery van

