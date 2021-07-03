A WOMAN with the surname Speed has been fined by a Gwent court - for speeding.

Diane Speed was charged with speeding on the M4 around Newport.

The 53-year-old, of Church Crescent, Coedkernew, was recorded driving at 62mph between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra on June 18 last year.

At the time, a 50mph speed limit was in place on the stretch of motorway.

Speed's speeding case was heard at Gwent Magistrates' Court on June 17.

She pleaded guilty by single justice procedure and was fined £147.

The court warned that the fine would've been £220 if not for her guilty plea.

Speed was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

He driving licence was endorsed with three points.