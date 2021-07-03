A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTOPHER HOWELL JOHN, 34, of John Jobbins Way, Penygarn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Monnow Way, Newport, on January 18.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

NIGEL THOMAS HAYNES, 59, of Medway Court, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the A48 on January 29.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

TAYLOR BLACKLEY, 21, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for riding an electric scooter without insurance on Pottery Terrace on December 6, 2020.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

MARK CARROLL, 57, of Lower Wyndham Terrace, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone, Newport, on September 19, 2020.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

HAYLEY LOUISE DUNKERLEY, 27, of Morley Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DEVON EVANS, 19, of Coronation Crescent, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving in Rhymney on December 5, 2020, while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

GEORGE CONSTANTIN IVAN, 25, of Bettws Shopping Centre, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving on Wharf Road on December 5, 2020, while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL ROGERS, 67, of Wern Gifford, Pandy, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

HAYLEY SMIRTHWAITE, 47, of C Row, Forgeside, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4246 in Abersychan.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JAY WOODCOCK, 25, of Park View, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge for driving without insurance on Gwent Way on December 5, 2020.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN ALLISON, 34, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and surcharge.