A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTOPHER GARETH BOULTON, 41, of Gordon Road, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 16 months for drink driving on May 1.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JEFFREY DAVIES, 60, of Woodland Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HOLLI FOWLER, 26, of Canberra Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG GOODRIDGE, 37, of Woodland Street, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

FRAZER DENNIS GRIFFIN, 33, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE JOSHUA JAMES, 27, of Chepstow Road, Gwernesney, near Usk, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4246 Varteg Road, Pontypool on December 9, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER MAGUIRE, 38, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at the Asda car park on December 8, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN MCGREGOR, 33, of Harlequin Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lyne Road on December 8, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL DEANE HAYMAN, 38, of Mill Parade, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on November 6, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

ROBERT KANDRAC, 21, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Eton Road on November 6, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge