A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ALEX JEFFREY, 26, of Park Place, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol on Howe Circle, Ringland, Newport, on December 12, 2020.

He also admitted driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

Jeffrey was ordered to pay £439 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY SAMUEL EDWARDS, 48, of George Street, Cwmcarn, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing a £299 Toshiba television from Asda Living in Newport on June 15, 2019.

He was ordered to pay £418 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DANIELLE MERRINGTON, 28, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARRYL RONALD RUSSELL, 26, of Nant-Y-Rhos, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 28 days for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEXTER DEACON, 26, of Southlands, Blaina, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A467 in Risca on October 17, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN LESLEY WATKINS, 33, of Risca Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine and failing to surrender.

GRAHAM PATRICK JAMIE MORGAN, 38, of Caefelin Street, Llanhilleth, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on May 18.

He also pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration mark.

Morgan was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and ordered to pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TREVOR MORGAN, 67, of Western Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £673 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on December 4, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NASARA HUSSAIN, 42, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN JENKINS, 29, of Nettlefolds Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Cross Road on December 11, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.