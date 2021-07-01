THE Delta variant is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in Wales, medical experts have confirmed.

According to the latest figures from Public Health Wales, this strain is now the most common variant in all health board areas of Wales, including the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

While cases are on the rise across Wales, it is thought that rates are particularly high in North Wales and Gwynedd.

While the vaccination take-up continues to progress well, the new variant of the deadly virus is thought to be more easily transmitted from person to person than previously known strains.

As a result, people are continued to be reminded to socially distance, and to take all necessary precautions to remain Covid-safe.

Figures released today (Thursday, July 1), show that the total number of Delta variant cases in Wales currently stands at 1,749.

This is a rise of 961 on this time last week, with 788 cases reported on June 24.

Responding to the increase, Dr Giri Shankar, incident director at Public Health Wales said: “This is a consistent picture across Wales, although we continue to see high rates in North Wales with Gwynedd showing a significant increase in cases.

“We are seeing the number of cases increase all over Wales but particularly in North Wales where travel to and from England for work and leisure purposes is commonplace.

“We advise people, particularly in North Wales, to socially distance, take up the offer of a vaccine, and self-isolate and get a test if they get coronavirus symptoms.

“The Delta variant is known to be most common variant in all new cases in Wales and is shown to be more easily transmitted from person to person than the previously dominant Alpha variant. This means we all need to take steps to keep ourselves safe and reduce the risk of transmission.

“Our advice is particularly relevant to people travelling to areas where there are known clusters of coronavirus as community transmission of the variant is evident.

“Please be Covid aware when you travel. We are all very familiar with social distancing by now, but, by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing our hands regularly, and wearing a face covering we can keep ourselves and our friends and family safe.

“Take up your offer of a vaccination when you receive it as the latest evidence shows that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are both effective against the Delta variant after two doses.

“Ventilating indoor spaces is another effective way to reduce spread of infection, so by opening windows and doors, we can protect ourselves further.

“If you develop any symptoms, you must self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms.”

This Saturday (July 3), another walk-in vaccination clinic is being held at the Newport Centre.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has not had their first vaccine will be able to attend between 8.30am and 4pm.

According to Newport City Council, this is taking place “because of the great response last weekend” – when a similar walk-in clinic was held in the city centre venue.