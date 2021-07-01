A NEW wraparound childcare service has launched in Risca, with space for up to 45 children.
Brighter Minds Childcare has converted a large garage at their base on Gwendoline Road, Risca, into an additional room for their childcare facility, with help from a micro-loan from the Development Bank of Wales.
The loan has enabled them to offer parents in the area more childcare services. These include wraparound, breakfast, after-school club and holiday club support is available to parents of children who attend local primary schools.
Founder Helen Morris said: "We believe in providing a home from home nurturing environment where children can flourish and where curiosity, adventure and fun is the heart of learning. Thanks to the support of the Development Bank of Wales we’re able to offer our services and learning-through-play ethos to local families."
The micro loan was arranged on behalf of the Development Bank of Wales by investment executive Claire Vokes. She said: "Helen has provided high quality facilities that are really in demand for the area. She’s now looking ahead to a very successful new academic year, with parents already booking places for September 2021. We are delighted to support her and the Brighter Minds Childcare team as their business grows."
