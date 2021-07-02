OWNERS of a shop dedicated to reducing plastic waste have shared their tips on cutting down on waste for Plastic Free July.

Sero Zero Waste has been operating for about a year, but has only had a shop at Tredegar House since March 2021.

Owners Laura Parry and Liz Morgan have given some tips on how people can reduce their use of plastic to mark Plastic Free July.

Laura Parry and Liz Morgan are the founders of Sero Zero Waste

Plastic Free July is an international movement intended to encourage people to cut down on their use of plastics for at least one month.

Ms Parry said: "Our tips are to re-use, re-use, re-use.

The shop at Tredegar House has been open since March 2021

Barrels containing household cleaning liquids are available to use to fill up customers own containers

"Take the containers or bottles you have and get them refilled.

"Don't feel like you have to throw out all your plastic and start again, the issue is single use not plastic."

Some of the bestselling goods at Sero include washing up liquid and laundry liquid refills, and package free snacks, cereals and pasta.

Sero encourage customers to reuse containers

Customers can bring their own containers to fill up with these items.

Ms Parry said: "Moving forward, switch your consumption habits to buying reusable products where possible such as beeswax wraps instead of clingfilm, avoid items with unnecessary packaging by buying local loose produce from green grocers, your local butcher or florist instead of supermarkets.

Sero sell a range of sustainable products designed to cut down on use of plastics, such as beeswax wraps to use instead of clingfilm

"Don't try to do everything at once, if you can only make little changes whenever is possible for you then you're doing great."

To find out more about Plastic Free July, visit www.plasticfreejuly.org