NEWPORT’S Senedd members John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant have both been appointed as chairpeople of two influential Senedd committees.
Mr Griffiths will lead the newly-established Local Government and Housing committee, while Ms Bryant will oversee the Children, Young People and Education committee.
The cross-party committees will include scrutinising the work and policies of the Welsh Government – and hold ministers to account and examine proposed new laws.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: Newport theatre plan Christmas panto
- Blaenau Gwent care home resident virtually attends wedding
- Cwmbran RAF reserve and bin lorry driver ran Covid testing
Mr Griffiths said: “Local councils like Newport and Monmouthshire have been at the centre of our response to the pandemic. They will also be critical to our recovery – both in terms of the services they deliver and also the funding they continue to give to our communities.”
Ms Bryant said: “We’ve seen in the last Senedd the impact the Committee had on raising the voices of children and young people.
"The pandemic has hit children and young people hard. Their wellbeing must be at the heart of our recovery and we must leave no one behind. It is young people who will hold the answers to some of the biggest problems that we face, and their hopes, ideas and experiences need to be heard.”
Full membership of the committees will be elected by Senedd Members next week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.