PEOPLE who still haven't received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination in Gwent are able to drop in to two walk-in clinics on Saturday.

Newbridge Leisure Centre and Newport Leisure Centre will be open on Saturday, July 3, from 8.30am for anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet had their first dose.

Newbridge Leisure Centre’s walk-in service will close at 1.30pm and Newport’s will be open until 4.30pm.

The two centres are open for people in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as part of a Wales-wide call for adults to get their jab.

Currently, 75 per cent of people under the age of 50 in Wales have received their first dose.

MORE NEWS:

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, said: “All adults in Wales should have now had an offer of the vaccine, but we know that in some cases people may have had to cancel or miss their appointments. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine, particularly younger adults who have other demands on their time.

“In Wales we have a ‘on one left behind’ policy and making walk-in appointments available is another way in which we can ensure all adults have access to a vaccination at a time and place convenient for them.

“The vaccine remains the best we can protect ourselves and we need everyone to keep saying yes to the vaccine and to remember that one dose isn’t enough. We all need two doses to complete the course and to have the best chance of reducing our risk of serious illness. Please take the opportunity for a vaccination to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and to keep Wales safe.”

Head of operations testing and mass immunisation, Tracy Meredith, said: “We’re working really hard across vaccination centres in Wales to make getting the jab as quick and convenient for people as possible, and we want to thank everyone who has done their bit and come forward to get their vaccine. Ask your friends and family if they have been vaccinated and please encourage them to come along.

“It’s a great opportunity to drop in this weekend, get your vaccine and be protected.”