A GROUP of friends will be walking, running, cycling and swimming from Cardiff to Inverness during July for the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund.

Most of the group are Torfaen-based, and knew Daniel Jones, who took his own life in September 2014, aged 42.

Daniel Jones. Picture: The Jones family

Mr Jones' family then set up the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind to raise money and awareness about mental health in the area.

Former soldier Karl Thomas, who is originally from Talywain, but now lives in Norwich, set up the 1762km challenge.

Karl Thomas organised a fundraising challenge for the Daniel Jones (centre) fund for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind

“About two years ago we did a press up challenge with the army,” he said. “One of my civilian mates took it on and we did some more challenges for Mind and the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund.

“Instead of training to do stuff together we are doing a virtual challenge to go from Cardiff to Inverness.

“There’s at least 10 of us doing it, with a few more joining too – with a whole range of ages.”

Each of those taking part put in £25 to the Daniel Jones Memorial Fund, and will be taking in additional donations along the way.

Curtis Pitt will be running, cycling, walking and swimming the distance from Cardiff to Inverness for the Daniel Jones fund for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind

Martin Bewick will be running, cycling, walking and swimming the distance from Cardiff to Inverness for the Daniel Jones (centre) fund for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent Mind

Being a former soldier, Mr Thomas said raising money and awareness about mental health issues was close to his heart.

“A lot of people suffer from mental health,” he said. “Being ex-army I’ve seen PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) first hand. It’s quite frightening.

“We want to get it out there so people can talk about their mental health. A lot of people don’t want to talk about it – especially soldiers and especially men. They don’t want to talk about their emotions.”

