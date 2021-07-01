A BARBECUE-inspired food venue opens its doors this weekend - with ambitious plans for the future.

Flamin’ Joe's – which will incorporate Welsh produce into barbecue dishes from all around the world – will open on Sunday, July 4, to coincide with America’s Independence Day.

The new business is based at Pencoed Fach Organic Farm.

Owner and pit master, Joe Minoli, said: “I took the name from an old Simpsons episode where Homer Simpson had a cocktail recipe and the local bar tender stole the idea, calling the drink Flaming Moe’s – I turned it into Flamin’ Joe’s.

“We will be serving traditional American barbecue and South American asado, incorporating live fire cooking. Plus, we will take dishes from all over the world and give them the barbecue treatment; one of my proudest creations is our beef brisket madras curry.

“If you want to try new flavours and get the best possible quality food in a truly unparalleled environment then you can't go wrong with coming to see us.”

(Picture: Flamin' Joe's)

Flamin' Joe's will use Welsh produce including PGI Welsh beef and lamb, Halen Môn salt from Anglesey, charcoal from North Wales, and fire-lighters from FireDragon in Cardiff.

“I have also given Welsh dishes the barbecue treatment,” added Mr Minoli.

“For example, we will offer a lamb burger topped with Welsh rarebit and confit leeks and wholegrain mustard.

“We are lucky to be situated at Pencoed Fach Organic Farm and The Littlest Dairy – it’s a fantastic location which adds to the barbecue experience. It reminds me of authentic Texan barbecue shacks in the United States.”

(Picture: Flamin' Joe's)

Flamin’ Joe's will first open at 11.30am on July 4 and offering a platter style barbecue menu, similar to a carvery. Food fans can tuck into smoked brisket, pulled pork, meatloaf, handmade sausages, smoked chicken, ribs – plus sides like cornbread, pit beans and stuffed onions.

The business will open from 11.30am until they sell out on weekend at first, as the due date for the birth of Mr Minoli's daughter is approaching and he could be called to her birth "at any minute".

Once the baby arrives, Flamin’ Joe’s will be open between 9am and 7pm for five or six days a week; details of this will be announced when possible.

Flamin' Joe's will also then launch their full menu which includes burritos, chilli, steaks and burgers.

(Picture: Flamin' Joe's)

"This is just the beginning," added Mr Minoli.

"We are planning a baebcue school where people can come to the farm and learn how to wow friends and family from the comfort of their own homes.

"We also have our own barbecue range in development from offset smokers to barbecues and ovens for the domestic and commercial markets.

"Finally, our YouTube channel will be going live after we open where we will be offering cook along recipes, barbecue equipment reviews, and demonstrations."

Flamin' Joe's can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - search for @FlaminJoesUK