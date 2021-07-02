THREE Gwent charities are among 19 across Wales to receive a share of a £1 million fund.

The charities have received donations of £1,000 each as part of Ecclesiastical Insurance Group’s Movement for Good awards.

For the third year running, Ecclesiastical Insurance Group is giving away £1 million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 awards of £1,000 available for donation.

Hospice of the Valleys, Tutshill Community Pre-School and The Monmouth Savoy Trust are the Gwent charities set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support.

More than 8,800 kind-hearted residents voted for charities across the county. In total, more than 210,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with more than 13,000 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Health causes topped the list with the most nominations, while community and animal and wildlife charities were also front of mind as popular choices.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards for a third year in a row and I would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause. It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need in their region during what has been an incredibly testing time for many. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

For more information about the Movement for Good awards, visit movementforgood.com

Later this summer, a further 30 charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive £10,000 from Ecclesiastical Insurance Group to be put towards the advancement of heritage and arts, education, rural and community, climate, human rights and equality. What’s more, two charities will benefit from an additional £50,000 each and another will receive a life changing £100,000 award.