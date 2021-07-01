NEWPORT’s 80s throwback festival LET’S ROCK WALES has been postponed.
The event was scheduled to go ahead in Newport’s Tredegar Park on Saturday, September 18.
Today, Thursday, July 1, event organisers announced that due to the logistical issues with the delays of lifting the Covid restrictions. It will now take place on Saturday, June 4.
MORE NEWS:
All tickets for the original postponed dates will remain valid and tickets are on sale for the new date for those who do not yet have tickets.
Set to appear at the one-day festival were Adam Ant, Howard Jones, Kim Wilde, Chesney Hawkes, OMD, ABC, T’Pau, Betty Boo, Hue & Cry, Jacki Graham, Wang Chung, The Art Of What?, Sydney Youngblood, The Gibson Brothers, Odyssey, Fiction Factory, Modern Romance and Captain Sensible.
More information can be found at https://letsrockwales.com/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment