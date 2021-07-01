WELLBEING fans will be able to try a new relaxing treatment at Lush in Cardiff.

Tangled Hair Spa Treatment was launched in the UK at the end of May in select stores, but from July 10, it will be available in Cardiff.

Priced at £40 for a 25-minute treatment, beauty fans will be able to get the Japanese-inspired scalp treatment - which is said to revitalise the client with an upper body, face and scalp massage.

Tangled Hair includes cold stones and an exclusive menthol temple balm and incorporates soothing, uplifting soundscapes featuring a Shakuhachi bamboo flute.

What to expect?

A firm stress-relieving massage on the scalp, face and upper body. Lush have said: “Lush therapists release tension within the scalp and create a deep state of relaxation with pressure points and deep massage movements. The treatment includes massage movements across arms, shoulders, the scalp, face and ears.

“Throughout the treatment, the Lush Spa therapists use cold stones and an exclusive menthol temple balm to refresh, uplift and awaken the client.”

The music that accompanies the treatment was created by Simon Emmerson, Lush’s creative music director, and composer Richard Evans. It features musicians who have their creative roots in the heart of Japanese music culture. The artists include BBC3 radio presenter Nick Luscombe, Japanese violinist Midori Komachi and a Shakuhachi bamboo flute player. The music is designed to help the client drift into a deeper state of consciousness.

The reason the treatment had been delayed in its availability in Cardiff - and Edinburgh – was due to the Covid restrictions on treatments on the face. It is already available in Bath, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, London’s Oxford Street and Poole.

It was first launched in Japan in August 2019 at the opening of Asia’s largest Lush shop – Lush Spa Shinjuku and last December was branched out to the Kyoto spa.

For more information or to get Lush Spa vouchers to take part in this treatment or any others, visit your nearest Lush store (Cardiff High Street) or visit www.lush.com