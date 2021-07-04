THIS summer, holidays will be a little different for many of us.

They’re usually a time to relax, recharge and escape from the worries of everyday life, if only for a couple of days. Although the concept of holidays may not have changed much over the years, when the Morgan family lived at Tredegar House, they were a luxury that very few could afford.

Courtenay Morgan and guests at Tredegar House. Picture: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

The Morgans were known for their extravagance and wealth.

They loved to enjoy themselves in the most luxurious ways; travelling the world, attending exotic parties and hosting fashionable soirees.

It’s therefore no surprise that their journeys abroad were equally as splendid.

This was apparent throughout the generations; from Thomas Morgan who went on a Grand Tour of Europe, only to gamble away his money and return to Tredegar after receiving a privy seal from the King in the 1680s, to Evan Morgan who married his second wife, Olga, in Singapore before travelling to Indonesia on their honeymoon in the 1930s.

Courtenay Morgan's steam yacht, Liberty (c. 1910s). Picture: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Perhaps the biggest holiday-maker of them all was Courtenay Morgan, who bought his own 81.7 metre steam yacht called Liberty in the hope of privately travelling the world.

Although his plans were hindered by the outbreak of the First World War when Liberty was transformed into a hospital ship, he was able to sail abroad once the war had ended. Courtenay explored a variety of countries in Europe and the Middle East, hosting an array of elite guests on his voyages.

Courtenay Morgan's steam yacht, Liberty (c. 1910s). Picture: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Sadly, the yacht’s £1,000 a week upkeep was too expensive, and it was put up for sale in 1920.

Nevertheless, Courtenay continued to own smaller boats, with newspapers reporting voyages to the Mediterranean and other European destinations. As he grew older, he began cruising on the luxury liners of the day, visiting destinations including Sri Lanka, Australia and Jamaica, sometimes accompanied by members of his family, including his heir Evan.

Courtenay Morgan. Picture: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

At home, Tredegar House was also considered a desirable holiday destination, as guests from as early as the 1530s came to enjoy the vast pleasure grounds and decadent hospitality that the Morgans had to offer.

Although it has changed over the years, it is still a popular place for people to come and relax. With its extensive parkland and impressive buildings, visitors can still enjoy a taste of what it might have been like to be here during the time of the Morgan family.