THE events of the past year-and-a-half mean we haven't been able to enjoy any of the fun colourful community events we usually do, so we dug into our archive to find these photos of a Communities First carnival in Bettws in June 2011.
Ellie-May Glover surrounded in colour at the parade
Jon Sherwood at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
Pals Joe Williams and Brandon Llewellyn at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
A pre-fame Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy made an appearance at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
Jon Sherwood and Emily Prescott at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
A wolf - who's much friendlier than he looks - take shis cubs for a walk at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
Carol Gleed and Maureen Waters at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
The parade at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011
