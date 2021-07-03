THE events of the past year-and-a-half mean we haven't been able to enjoy any of the fun colourful community events we usually do, so we dug into our archive to find these photos of a Communities First carnival in Bettws in June 2011.

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM ELLIE-MAY-GLOVER SURROUNDED IN COLOUR

Ellie-May Glover surrounded in colour at the parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM ELLIE-MAY-GLOVER SURROUNDED IN COLOUR

Ellie-May Glover surrounded in colour at the parade

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM JON SHERWOOD

Jon Sherwood at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM JOE WILLIAMS AND BRANDON LLEWELLYN

Pals Joe Williams and Brandon Llewellyn at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM ONE OF THE WALKING DISPLAYS

A pre-fame Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy made an appearance at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM JON SHERWOOD AND EMILY PRESCOTT

Jon Sherwood and Emily Prescott at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM THE WOLF TAKES THE KIDS FOR A WALK

A wolf - who's much friendlier than he looks - take shis cubs for a walk at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM CAROL GLEED AND MAUREEN WATERS [RIGHT]

Carol Gleed and Maureen Waters at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BETTWS COMMUNITIES FIRST SUMMER FETE WITH A PARADE FROM BETTWS IN BLOOM THE PARADE

The parade at the Bettws Communities First summer fete in June 2011