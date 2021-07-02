A SOUTH Wales seafront hotel has had improvement notices served on it following complaints.
The Royal Lion Hotel, overlooking the North Beach and harbour in Tenby, has recently been visited several times by Pembrokeshire County Council's public protection team.
A council spokesman said: "Pembrokeshire County Council can confirm that, in response to complaints received, officers from the council’s public protection team have made several visits to the Royal Lion Hotel, Tenby over the last two weeks.
"Improvement notices have since been served on the Hotel by the council’s food safety and standards team.
"A health and safety inspection is also due to be carried out.
"The council continues to engage with the hotel operators."
