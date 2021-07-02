THE manager of a Welsh arts foundry has called a statue of Princess Diana the business's "proudest work" after it was unveiled this week.

The bronze statue of Diana, Princess of Wales depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the "universality and generational impact" of her work.

Her short cropped hair, style of dress and portrait are based on the final period of her life – following her split from the Prince of Wales.

Sculpted by renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley, the monument is 1.25x life size and was cast by Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the traditional 'lost-wax' process, with a patina of a bluish green over black.

Terry Ingram, manager of Castle Fine Arts Foundry, based in Llanrhaeadr, Powys says the statue is the foundry's highest profile work.

"We moulded, cast it and finished it," said Terry.

"It was partly done at our base and partly done at our workshop in Stroud.

"We're very proud, it's probably the most high profile thing we have done.

"I'm really pleased been given to an artist that we have worked with a lot.

"We're really proud."

The cast is hollow and is supported by a stainless-steel armature.

Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with the princess' name and the date of the unveiling.

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex after the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London

In front of the statue is a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by The Measure of A Man poem.

The statue, which was originally due to be unveiled before the end of 2017, is situated in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, which was one of Diana's favourite places.

In a joint statement, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex said: "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

The Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture: PA