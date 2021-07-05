TODAY is 'i' day on our trip through the alphabet. As expected, our camera club members have been thinking outside of the box with their submissions.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Ice: On ivy. Picture: Mark Iggy Hickinbottom

Insect: Thick legged flower beetle. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Indestructible: Chepstow Castle. Picture: Rob Bowen

Incoming: Storm over the incline at Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp

Iris: Picture taken by Ian Agland

Iridescent: Starling. Picture: Andrew Jaques Quittelier

Ironworks: Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Icon: Symbol of Newport. Picture: Jason Burgess

Industrial: Newport Docks. Picture: Sian McDermott

Iris: Grown in Nicky Deacon's garden in Cwmbran