TODAY is 'i' day on our trip through the alphabet. As expected, our camera club members have been thinking outside of the box with their submissions.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Ice: On ivy. Picture: Mark Iggy Hickinbottom
Insect: Thick legged flower beetle. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Indestructible: Chepstow Castle. Picture: Rob Bowen
Incoming: Storm over the incline at Llanhilleth. Picture: Linda Stemp
Iris: Picture taken by Ian Agland
Iridescent: Starling. Picture: Andrew Jaques Quittelier
Ironworks: Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Icon: Symbol of Newport. Picture: Jason Burgess
Industrial: Newport Docks. Picture: Sian McDermott
Iris: Grown in Nicky Deacon's garden in Cwmbran
