A group of men assaulted a man in his 60s in Stroud town centre on Wednesday.
Four men kicked the victim from behind and pushed him to the floor outside Betfred on the High Street.
The assault, which occurred at 12.05am, left the victim with bruising and swelling on one of his legs.
The group of men were described as all being white, aged around 20-years-old and approximately 5ft 8ins in height.
One of them had black hair and was wearing a black jacket with a yellow cross on the back.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information which could assist the investigation to come forward.
You can submit information to police online by completing the update a crime report form and quoting incident 171 of June 30.
Alternatively you can call police on 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.