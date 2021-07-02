EASYJET and Boots have partnered up to make it easier for Brits to book their travel Covid-19 tests for their flights this summer.

The new partnership will enable customers to find information and book or order the necessary COVID-19 travel testing services required for their trip on the Boots Covid-19 testing hub, the easyJet website when booking a holiday.

Following the restart of international leisure travel in the UK, easyJet customers will be able to book all of the required tests needed both before and after their holiday, through Boots. The service will be going live on easyJet.com in the coming days.

Customers can book the pre-departure In-store COVID-19 PCR Testing Service (£85), which is available at more than 200 Boots stores and offers results the next day.

Alternatively, they can purchase an At-home self-swab COVID-19 PCR Test Kit (£65) from 500 stores or online via Boots.com to be delivered to their home, offering results from 24-48 hours from receipt of the sample at the lab.

Customers travelling to countries that accept antigen tests can book the In-Store COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing Service (£59.00), which provides same-day results and is available at 30 Boots stores across the country.

Boots offers a Day two and eight day Post-Travel COVID-19 Testing Service for international arrivals into the UK and is also accredited as a test provider for the government’s Test to Release scheme.

The test offers next day results for those wishing to reduce their home quarantine by taking a voluntary test on the fifth full day after arriving in England from a country on the ‘amber’ list.

With easyJet flights this summer serving customers up and down the UK from 18 airports, and with over 206 Boots stores offering testing services nationwide, easyJet customers will be able to book a trip with knowing that wherever they're flying from, they will have convenient access to Boots UK COVID-19 testing services before and after their holiday.

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer for easyJet said: “At easyJet we’re focussed on ensuring travel is easy and accessible for all and that is especially important this summer. We’re delighted to be partnering with Boots to provide customers with more direct access to trusted testing services, making it easier to travel with us this summer.”

Asif Aziz, Director of Healthcare Services at Boots UK, said: “This new partnership between Boots and easyJet is designed to make lives easier for people who are travelling abroad this summer.

“At Boots we are proud of our COVID-19 travel testing offer, which provides a range of options to customers, available online and in our stores.

“We plan to work closely with easyJet in the coming weeks and months to help their passengers navigate the requirements around COVID-19 testing for passengers and provide competitively-priced solutions.”