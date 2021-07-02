A NEWPORT man has been arrested following an incident in Cardiff in which a driver crashed into a police car, drove on a pavement and up a verge and then drove at police officers.
The incident occurred in the Albany Road area on Tuesday, June 22.
A spokesman from South Wales Police said: "At around 2.10pm [on June 22] a silver Suzuki Alto collided with a marked police vehicle and then drove off into Waterloo Road where it mounted the pavement, drove onto the grass verge and then travelled at speed towards police officers.
"Further reports of members of the public being rammed by the silver Suzuki on the A48 and M4 were received following this incident in Cardiff. No-one was injured."
The Suzuki was located in another area later the same day, and a 27-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
OTHER NEWS:
Anyone who has either dash-cam or CCTV footage of any part of this incident is asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence 2100218759,
People can contact South Wales Police online here.
Alternatively people can call 101, using the above log number, or e-mail SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
There is also the option to message 'South Wales Police' privately via their Facebook or Twitter.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.