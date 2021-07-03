A NEW series of novels by young Welsh writers and co-authors will be launching later this month.

Y Pump is a project combining the original work of five writers - all but one writing their first novel - with the opinions, advice and enthusiasm of a diverse group of five young co-authors selected from a national open call to discover the voices of the next generation of Welsh writers.

The project will feature the stories of five friends in Year 11 at Ysgol Gyfun Llwyd — Tim, Tami, Aniq, Robyn and Cat. The five novels follow a group of friends as they discover the power their ‘otherness’ has when they come together as a community.

With each novel around 20,000 words each, Y Pump narrates each character's story one by one, in first-person narrative, with the stories of the five characters overlapping throughout the five novels. Each novel celebrates the diversity of Wales today, exploring subjects such as race, gender and mental health. The project will launch on Monday, July 26.

Elgan Rhys, project manager and creative editor, and author - with Tomos Jones - of Tim - the first novel in the series, said: "In the past year many of us have belatedly realised that there is no time to be complacent about our privileges, or continue to ignore the under-representation in our creative industries. Our hope with Y Pump is to encourage more collaborative and inclusive ways of creating new work; to energise those who are not used to seeing themselves in Welsh literature; and to give a platform for the next generation of Welsh voices to be authentically reflected.”

Manon Steffan Ros, the series’ creative mentor, said: "It's been a real privilege to be a part of this project. At the heart of the process was Elgan's desire to create opportunities to empower new voices within Welsh literature, and he and his fellow authors have created an entertaining, original and gripping series."

Arwel Jones, head of publishing development, Welsh Books Council, says: "The council is delighted to be able to support the authors, designers, publishers and the marketing of the series. We see Y Pump's process as a very exciting model of collaborative working, following Elgan's leadership and vision and with Manon's support, to publish a series of timely and important books simultaneously without having to wait months for the next. We are proud to support the first novels of four of the authors, and look forward to the co-authors publishing their own full-length works in due course.”

The five books are as follows:

Tim by Elgan Rhys with Tomos Jones

Tami by Mared Roberts with Ceri-Anne Gatehouse

Aniq by Marged Elen Wiliam with Mahum Umer

Robyn by Iestyn Tyne with Leo Drayton

Cat by Megan Angharad Hunter with Maisie Awen

Elgan Rhys grew up in Pwllheli, and has lived in Cardiff for a decade. He works mainly in theatre, as a writer (Woof), performer (Chwarae) and director (Llyfr Glas Nebo). His role as writer, creative manager and editor of Y Pump series is his first project in the publishing sector.

Tomos Jones is 18 years old and lives in Cardiff. This is the first novel he has helped create. He hopes to stay in Cardiff to study Welsh at university.

Mared Roberts hails from New Quay in Ceredigion. She graduated in French and Spanish from Cardiff University and is now a translator. This is her first novel.

Ceri-Anne Gatehouse is a writer and poet who is currently pursuing a BA Drama and Creative Writing degree at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Originally from Bangor, Marged Elen Wiliam now lives in Cardiff after living and studying in London and Cambridge. She has recently completed an MPhil in South Asian Studies. She works as a policy officer.

Mahum Umer is a third generation Pakistani born in Wales. She is studying Welsh and hopes to use her experiences to bring diversity to literature and media, starting with Aniq, her first experience of working on a novel.

Iestyn Tyne is originally from Llŷn, but now lives in Caernarfon. He is one of the editors of Cyhoeddiadau'r Stamp Publications and has published two volumes of poetry. This is his first novel.

Leo Drayton is a trans boy from Cardiff. After leaving Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf he volunteered in Cambodia before going to university. This is the first novel he has worked on.

Megan Angharad Hunter comes from Penygroes, Dyffryn Nantlle, and is studying Welsh and Philosophy at Cardiff University. In 2020 she won Llenyddiaeth Cymru's New Writer's Scholarship before publishing tu ôl i'r awyr, her first novel for young people.

Maisie Awen is 18 years old and comes from Pembrokeshire. She studies the performing arts and loves all kind of arts. Cat is the first novel she has worked on but has been writing poetry and short stories for years.

The cover of each novel was designed by Steffan Dafydd.