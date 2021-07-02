THE third wave of coronavirus - fuelled by the Delta variant - continues to break across Wales, with 570 new confirmed cases today taking the total for the past week to 2,930.

The rolling weekly case rate for Wales - to June 27, the latest available - in 71.7 per 100,000 people, the highest since the end of February, and a rate that has doubled in eight days (it was 35.6 for the week to June 19).

Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) has the second lowest weekly rate - 40.4 per 100,000 to June 27 - of Wales' seven health board areas, but these rates are on the rise across Wales.

There have been 84 new confirmed cases in Gwent today, among 350 here in the past week - Caerphilly, 130; Torfaen, 76; Monmouthshire, 61; Newport, 49; Blaenau Gwent, 34.

On a more positive note, there have been no new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Wales for five days, and none in Gwent for 22 days.

Newport (24.6 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and the second lowest in Wales, for the week to June 27. Blaenau Gwent (30.1 per 100,000) has the fourth lowest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (39.1) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales; Caerphilly (50.8) has the 10th lowest rate; and Torfaen (55.3) has the 11th lowest rate.

The number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 219,296, including 42,484 in Gwent.

To the end of yesterday, Thursday, 2,261,056 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,695,819 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 27 is 4.5 per cent, meaning around one in every 22 people tested in Wales that week returned a positive result for coronavirus. Torfaen (3.9 per cent - or around one in 26) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Cardiff - 83

Flintshire - 49

Wrexham - 43

Vale of Glamorgan - 36

Carmarthenshire - 33

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 29

Caerphilly - 28

Swansea - 27

Gwynedd - 25

Conwy - 23

Bridgend - 19

Powys - 18

Denbighshire - 17

Newport - 16

Torfaen - 16

Monmouthshire - 14

Neath Port Talbot - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 10

Merthyr Tydfil - nine

Pembrokeshire - nine

Anglesey - eight

Ceredigion - six

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 34

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.