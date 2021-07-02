TODAY - July 2 - is World UFO Day, and if you want to go looking for the unexplained, you may not need to travel far.

While Area 51 and Roswell in the USA are typically considered the global capitals of the supernatural, Newport and the surrounding Gwent area can lay claim to the title of Welsh, or even British home of UFOs.

Over the years, there have been a number of strange sightings in the area, many of which remain unexplained to this day.

From strange shapes and flying triangles, to a supposed alien encounter in Cwmbran, the area has certainly seen some sights.

Of course, it pales in comparison to the likes of Roswell – where a paranormal incident so dramatic happened that World UFO Day was created on its anniversary.

On this day in 1947, a United States Army Air Force balloon crashed in New Mexico – though many believe that this was a cover up, and that in actual fact, a flying saucer had crash landed in the desert.

Over the years, hundreds, if not thousands of conspiracy theories have emerged regarding this incident, and it comes as little surprise that the International UFO Museum and Research Center was later built nearby.

Closer to home, it would be impossible to list each and every UFO sighting locally over the years – simply because there has been so many.

According to the website ufostalker.com, there have been four sightings in Newport, and a further 192 in the region as a whole.

Below, you can find some of the weird and wonderful UFO sightings from across Newport and Gwent.

UFO sightings in Newport

According to submissions on ufostalker.com, the following UFO incidents have been spotted in and around Newport.

Where? Duffryn. What? On May 3, 2014, a person took a picture of the sunrise while cycling to work. When they later checked the photo, they saw what was described as “a circular shaped object with a dome on top” in the sky.

Have you spotted any UFOs in Newport or the surrounding area? Let us know in the comments below.