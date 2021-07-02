A VITAL post office in Blaenau Gwent has closed its doors today - but the company running it has said this is only temporary.

Cefn Golau post office in Tredegar closed its doors at 1pm today, Friday.

The Post Office has said the closure is temporary, and they are "currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community".

Katimay John, the company's network provision lead, said: "Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service.

"This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers.

"Looking after a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have a responsibility to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services. I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Tredegar community."

South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths described it as "bad news for Cefn Golau, which is a close-knit community isolated from much of Blaenau Gwent".

"The Post Office provides a vital service for local residents; some of whom will find it difficult or impossible to get to their nearest alternative. I will be writing to the Post Office today to ask that they do everything in their power to ensure this service is reinstated for the community as soon as possible."

Alternative branches include: Tredegar Post Office and Nantybwch Post Office.