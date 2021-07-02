NEWPORT is the UK's 'vegan capital' a new study has claimed.
The bold claim was made by CIA Landlord, as part of their efforts to find the top restaurant hotspots across the land.
Their study looked at a number of categories, and in searching for the place-to-be for vegans, Newport triumphed.
Perhaps controversially, the criteria for a vegan restaurant was said to be any restaurant catering to vegan diners - meaning even venues such as Meat Bar and Grill were counted as a vegan establishment.
The data found that using this criteria, 76 of 155 restaurants in Newport was vegan friendly, a shade under 50 percent.
It goes on to analyse the number of vegan restaurants by the average price of a meal, before looking at how many Michelin star restaurants are in the city, before giving a location a mark out of 10.
While Newport doesn’t boast any of the prestigious stars, the sheer volume of vegan options in the city was enough to give it a shiny 10 out of 10 score.
Just behind Newport in the top 10 was the UK’s overall restaurant hotspot Wells alongside Chichester, Lichfield and Truro.
Top ranking restaurants in Newport with vegan options
- Gem42 - 42 Bridge St, Newport NP20 4NY
- Meat Bar & Grill - 3 Clytha Park Rd, Newport NP20 4NZ
- The Green - Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport NP18 1NG
- The Cafe at Beechwood - The Stables Beechwood Park, Newport NP19 8AJ
- Curry on the Curve - 34 Clarence Pl, Newport NP19 0AG
