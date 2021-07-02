JET-SETTERS looking for an overseas trip this summer have been boosted by news that a popular route is set to return to Bristol Airport.

From Sunday, August 1, travellers from the airport - commonly used by many in Gwent - will be able to catch direct flights to Dublin.

The service, which is set to operate five days a week, is set to run for the entirety of the summer season, up until October 31.

It has been confirmed that these services will be operated by the flag carrier airline of Ireland – Aer Lingus.

According to an Aer Lingus spokesperson, these flights will take place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday each week.

What’s more, the flight times are said to have been scheduled with connections onto onward North American flights in mind.

Previously, this route was operated by Stobart Air – under a franchise agreement with Aer Lingus Regional, a brand belonging to Aer Lingus.

However, on June 11, Stobart Air entered liquidation, halting all of their services.

As a result both Aer Lingus, and BA City Flyer have been operating many of the routes affected, rescuing 10 of the 12 routes which Stobart operated.

From June 27, Stobart Air was set to start flying between Cardiff and both Dublin and Belfast.

However, these routes have been cancelled at this time.

Aer Lingus statement in full

A spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said: “From August 1, 2021, Aer Lingus will resume flights to/from Bristol to Dublin airport, previously operated by Aer Lingus Regional. The route will operate five days a week, (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) until the end of the summer schedule (October 31, 2021). The flight timings are scheduled to enable connections to/from Aer Lingus’ North American routes.

“Aer Lingus Regional had been operated by Stobart Air under a franchise agreement. Late on the evening of June 11, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was ceasing operations with immediate effect.

“Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to Aer Lingus Regional customers who have been affected by Stobart Air ceasing operations.”

Bristol Airport has been contacted for comment.