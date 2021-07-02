A WOMAN was fined £1,760 after she broke coronavirus regulations in Barry.
Charlotte Harrazie, 26, of Poplar Road, Fairwater, Cardiff, was found to be in contravention of Covid-19 lockdown rules in Jewel Street on December 9, 2020.
She contravened a requirement not to participate in a gathering in a private dwelling with any other person apart from the household or extended household during the emergency period.
MORE NEWS: Man robbed 14-year-old boy and threatened to stab Tesco worker
At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, Harrazie was also ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.