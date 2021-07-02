CAERPHILLY County Borough Council has a new deputy leader.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who represents the Morgan Jones Ward in Caerphilly, has been elected to the role alongside council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden.

Cllr Marsden said: “I am pleased to announce that Cllr Jamie Pritchard has been elected to the position of deputy leader and I would like to take the opportunity to welcome him aboard.

“I look forward to working with him and the cabinet to continue to drive through our ambitious plans for recovery and build upon our Team Caerphilly ethos and our response to the pandemic.”

Cllr Pritchard will also be the cabinet member with responsibility for infrastructure, towns and property.

Cllr Pritchard said: “I’m delighted to have been elected as deputy leader. I want to get to work straight away to fight the large number of inequalities in our society that have been with us for too long.

“I’m looking forward to working with the cabinet, and all councillors to proactively try to make a difference for all residents of the borough.”

Previous deputy leader Cllr Sean Morgan resigned from the role last month after it was revealed he had travelled to Spain - an amber list country.

Caerphilly UNISON have also supported the decision. A spokeswoman said: “Caerphilly UNISON would like to offer our congratulations to Cllr Pritchard on his appointment as deputy leader. We look forward to the continuation of a productive working relationship with social partnership placed front and centre.”