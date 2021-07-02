POLICE are appealing for information following suspected arson at an industrial estate.
Four cars were fire damaged at Glandwr industrial estate – in Aberbeeg near Abertillery – on Thursday, July 1, and officers are trying to identity a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.
Picture: Gwent Police
The incident was reported to police at around 6.10am.
Officers attended, along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, as four cars – two BMWs and two Range Rovers – were damaged after they were reportedly set on fire at around 5.40am.
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Minor damage was also caused to several other cars because of the fire.
Picture: Gwent Police
Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man pictured to assist their investigation.
Picture: Gwent Police
Anyone with details that could assist their investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100229790.
You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
