FORMER Eastenders hard-man and serial documentary maker Ross Kemp is in Chepstow.

The actor, who played Grant Mitchell on Eastenders during the 90s before reprieving the role briefly in 2005 and 2006, revealed he was in Chepstow on Lorraine this morning.

Mr Kemp, 56, told host Lorraine Kelly that he was currently staying in the town while he completes a diving course.

He teased a possible underwater documentary later in the year.

The actor also took the time to promote the Royal Voluntary Service's (RVS) 'Cheers for Volunteers' day.

At 5pm on Sunday, people are being encouraged to raise a glass to say "cheers" to everyone who has volunteered over the course of the pandemic.

It is part of a wider 'Thank You Day' which will see members of the public join in with a series of events in their communities to show appreciation to all those who have carried us through the pandemic.

Mr Kemp explained: "It came out of the Royal Voluntary Service. It is a way to say thank you to the 12.4 million people that volunteered over the last few years to help others who needed help.

"It is great to be a part of it.

"At 5pm on Sunday, if you can support some of the local businesses around you, that may have had a hard time recently, and raise a glass to say thank you to our volunteers.

"At 5pm on Sunday I will be raising a glass to the volunteers who got prescriptions for my mum and dad in Norfolk when I could not get to them."

Mr Kemp is one of many celebrities including Bear Grylls, Felicity Kendal, Gary Lineker and Dame Judy Dench who are backing the national ‘Thank You Day’ on Sunday.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive at the RVS, said: "The volunteer effort over the past year has been nothing short of phenomenal.

"The 12.4 million who have stepped forward to support the pandemic both nationally and locally deserve our most heartfelt thanks and should be immensely proud of themselves.

"The 'Cheers for Volunteers' as part of National Thank You Day is a fantastic way for people to come together and express their gratitude."