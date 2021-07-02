A CARDIFF man has been jailed for possession of a machine gun.

Karl Martinson, 38, from Roath in Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today, where he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

On Monday, May 10, this year officers from Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for South Wales, supported by South Wales Police, executed a warrant at an address in Roath.

During a search of the property officers discovered a 9mm sub-machine gun, model Skorpion vz.61 of Czechoslovakian origin, which was loaded with live ammunition. They also found and seized five kilos of herbal cannabis and more than £3,200 cash.

The Skorpion firearm found by police

Martinson was charged and remanded in custody.

On June 9 he pleaded guilty in Cardiff Crown Court to possession of a prohibited firearm, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of £3,240 of criminal property.

MORE NEWS:

Detective Inspector Gareth Grant of Tarian said: "The safeguarding of our communities remains our priority.

"While the seizure of this weapon is very disturbing I want to reassure people that guns like this are, thankfully, very unusual here in south Wales.

"Such was the weight of evidence of Martinson’s guilt that he had no option but to enter a guilty plea.

"The success of this investigation demonstrates that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in large scale criminality to ensure effective justice is sought against such individuals and they are brought before the courts."