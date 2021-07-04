A CAERPHILLY borough cricket club has been able to start their new season in style – thanks to a £300 donation.

Wales & West Utilities gave Blackwood Town Cricket Club the money after Dai Rees, who works as an area operations manager for the company, put in a request for support.

Mr Rees lives close to the team’s ground and said: “Living so close to the field I have become involved in the club, helping with general maintenance and upkeep. This past year has been tough on many people and the game brings a lot to everyone’s lives, both physically and mentally.

“When I learnt that the club was seeking sponsorship, I approached my employer, Wales & West Utilities, and we were all delighted when they stepped in to help out.”

The company made the donation as part of their community pledge to help out in the communities they serve. The money has gone to fund a brand new kit – with the Wales & West Utilities logo displayed on their shirts.

Gareth Berry, fundraising coordinator at Blackwood Town Cricket Club, said: “We are really grateful to people like Dai, who make it possible for all our sides to play cricket each week. The upkeep of the grounds and the clubhouse is no small task, and we are reliant on our volunteers to help out regularly.

“It’s amazing that Dai’s employer has supported his efforts. On behalf of our club players and members, I’d like to say thanks to Wales & West Utilities – we are all proud to wear their logo.”

Wales & West Utilities’ people and engagement director, Sarah Hopkins, said: “It is clear that Dai and the rest of the volunteers at the club are going the extra mile to make sure the season runs smoothly.

“We are committed to supporting the volunteering efforts of our colleagues and are only too pleased to help Dai and all those involved in Blackwood Town Cricket Club – we wish them all the best for the season.”

Blackwood Town Cricket Club runs three teams on a Saturday – Blackwood 1st and 2nd XIs, both of whom play at the Highfields ground at the top of Gordon Road, and the 3rd XI who play at Islwyn Park and are known as Pontllanfraith (BTCC 3rd XI). The three teams play in the South-East Wales Cricket League.

There is also a ladies section and youth teams at under 9, under 11, under 13, under 15 and under 19.