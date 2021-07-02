THE girlfriend of a man who died after being found with a serious head injury near a seafront has paid a tribute to him.

Carl Chinnock, 50, from Porthcawl, was discovered at the popular resort’s Salt Lake Car Park just before midnight on June 23.

He passed away two days later at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Mr Chinnock’s partner, Sandi, said of him: “Carl looked after me, he was my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life. I am devastated.”

Detectives would like to speak to the people captured in this CCTV still

A 27-year-old man, Christopher George, from Pyle, Bridgend, was remanded in custody today after appearing before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court charged with his manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, of South Wales Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Whilst a man has been charged, I want to re-emphasise that our investigation continues.

“I am grateful for the information and support we have received already, however I am making a further appeal to identify the people depicted in the attached images which shows two males and a female walking past Mansel’s chip shop, just outside Coney Beach fair at 11.46pm on Wednesday, June 23.

“These people are not suspects but I do believe them to be potential witnesses who can help us with our enquiries.”

If you are one of these people seen passing the Coney Beach fair or know who they may be, or if you any have information which will help detectives in their enquiries, contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2100220841.

You can do so online at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B33-PO1 or https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo.

You can also private message the force on Facebook or Twitter, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.