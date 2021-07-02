A CARE provider in Gwent has received a special award – after being named as one of the top 20 home care companies in Wales.

Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow were named in the top 20 out of 393 home care companies on ‘the TripAdvisor for home care’ homecare.co.uk. This is the third time they have received the award.

The company received a score of 9.9 on reviews from people that they care for as well as their loved ones.

One of the reviews for the company said: “My mother was diagnosed with dementia at the start of January 2020. The pandemic hit and mum was confined to her flat with no routine, she started to decline. After looking around the local providers we chose Home Instead and haven’t looked back. The office staff made setting up the care plan as easy as possible.”

Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow co-owner, Laura Clatworthy, said: “To win this award again is an honour. It’s all down to our fantastic caregivers who go above and beyond to make sure our clients can stay happy at home, which has never been more crucial over the year due to the pandemic.

“Thanks to the empathetic nature and passion for the role, our caregivers make an immeasurable difference to the lives of elderly people, not to mention the community as a whole. If you would like to find out more about our caregiver roles, please get in touch.”

Homecare’s reviews manager, Amanda Hopkins, said: “Top quality home care is invaluable as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

“The pandemic has been particularly hard for disabled and older people, with many forced to self-isolate, so home care workers have played a crucial role in keeping them mentally and physically well.

“Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow has shown that it provides care that is of excellent quality, and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Wales.”

To find out more about Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow, call 01633 371705 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/newport-cwmbran-chepstow/contact-us/