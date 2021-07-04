A STUNNING Victorian era property in Newport with an interesting history has been brought to market.

Located in the Stow Park area of the city, the six bedroom, detached home certainly has a lot of appealing features.

Dating back to 1892, 17 Stow Park Circle has been described as a “substantial red brick gentleman’s residence”, which contains a mixture of original features and modern amenities.

A gentleman’s residence is a property which contains a large number of period features, but isn’t quite as formal as a country residence.

It means that while it lacks the grand scale of a country house, it can still be considered elegant.

Despite the property’s location on the outskirts of the city centre, it sits on a decent sized plot of land, and is away from the road, offering occupants privacy.

Inside, there is plenty to like about this one.

According to the selling agents, Crook and Blight, “The original features have been retained with subtle improvements including secondary glazing, to present a most elegant family residence.”

One example of a subtle improvement is the transformation of the former butler’s pantry, which now enjoys a new lease of life as a study.

A real selling point is the hexagonally shaped music room, which comes complete with what has been described as a “highly decorated vaulted ceiling”.

Set out over two floors, the six bedrooms are joined by four reception rooms and three bathrooms – along with a decent sized attic.

Outside the property, which is accessed by iron gates and a driveway, there are lawns to the rear.

What’s more, what was once a tennis court is now what has been described as a “kitchen garden”, while space has been made for a greenhouse and vegetable patch.

The property at 17 Stow Park Circle is currently on the market courtesy of Crook and Blight.

For more details contact 01633 222333.

Hours or services may differ during this time. Some agents offer online viewing.

All pictures: Crook & Blight Newport