SHOPS and pubs in Torfaen could face an unlimited fine if caught selling alcohol to underage drinkers.
Following a rise in complaints about underage drinking and the sale of alcohol to young people in the borough, Torfaen council's trading standards team are conducting spot checks on pubs and shops.
If found guilty, business owners could face an unlimited fine, may be subject to a licence review or could have their alcohol licence revoked.
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council's executive member responsible for trading standards, said: “During the summer we have seen an increase in young people under the influence of alcohol who are engaging in anti-social behaviour and crime, causing harm to both themselves and their local communities.
“Any adult who purchases alcohol on behalf of a child, known as a proxy sale, is also committing a criminal offence and can be fined up to £1,000 upon conviction.
“As covid restrictions are easing, our enforcement officers will be conducting test purchasing of underage products and action will be taken against any pub or off licence found to be selling alcohol to children.”
If any residents are concerned that children in their local area are buying alcohol from pubs or off licences, they can report their concerns to Trading Standards via trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk or to the police on 101.
